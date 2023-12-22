AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,593.21

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,593.21 ($20.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,820 ($23.02). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.02), with a volume of 33,040 shares.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,597.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,726.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £415.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,066.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

