abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.95. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 252,573 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
