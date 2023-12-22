abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.95. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 252,573 shares changing hands.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 857,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 634,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 399,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 241,893 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 133,979 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

