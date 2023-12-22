Acala Token (ACA) Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $72.80 million and $6.91 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,955.26 or 0.99949773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08355971 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $8,003,459.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.