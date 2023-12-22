Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.80

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Acerinox Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.41.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

