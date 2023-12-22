Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Trading Up 110.8%

Shares of Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Free Report) were up 110.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 412,482,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 26,896,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Advance Energy Stock Up 110.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Advance Energy Company Profile

Advance Energy Plc operates as an upstream oil and gas production company in Indonesia and internationally. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020.

