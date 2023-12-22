AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.54

Shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54.
