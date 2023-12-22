Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $999.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00120043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035296 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00025758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

