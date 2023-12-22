AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading Up 0.3%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

AMB Financial Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.

AMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

