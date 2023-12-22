Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

AEE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 2,006,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,407. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $5,550,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Ameren by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

