American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Stock Price Up 66.7%

Shares of American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 4,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 851,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

American Battery Materials Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About American Battery Materials

American Battery Materials, Inc is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J.

Further Reading

