American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 159,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 47,383 shares.The stock last traded at $76.10 and had previously closed at $76.06.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $696.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

