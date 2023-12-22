American Graphite Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. American Graphite Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

American Graphite Technologies Stock Performance

American Graphite Technologies Company Profile

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

