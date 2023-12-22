Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 22nd (AAPL, AIR, AKT.A, ALPN, AMZN, AON, APLE, ASO, AVDX, AVO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 22nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $81.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $175.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $13.00 to $12.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $73.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.30. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.15. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $482.00 to $475.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $107.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $54.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $645.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $540.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $625.00 to $645.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $526.00 to $585.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $625.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $114.00 to $112.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$1.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $98.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $390.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was given a $33.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$145.00 to C$140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $295.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $7.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $455.00 to $522.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $221.00 to $270.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) was given a C$15.50 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $133.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

