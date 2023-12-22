Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2023 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $401.00.

12/11/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $430.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $396.00 to $424.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $365.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $410.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DPZ traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.84. 381,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,737. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

