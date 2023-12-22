Analyzing PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Free Report) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Wheels Up Experience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40

Wheels Up Experience has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 707.57%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience -45.59% -315.49% -28.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Wheels Up Experience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.33 -$555.16 million ($23.39) -0.14

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience.

Summary

Wheels Up Experience beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

