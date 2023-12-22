Analyzing Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Atrium Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.87 $213.82 million $3.49 30.89 Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.77 10.14

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Atrium Mortgage Investment. Atrium Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atrium Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Walker & Dunlop pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atrium Mortgage Investment pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walker & Dunlop and Atrium Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 3 1 0 2.25 Atrium Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $107.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Atrium Mortgage Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Atrium Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 11.03% 9.13% 3.57% Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Atrium Mortgage Investment on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

