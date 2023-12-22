Angela S. Lekatsas Acquires 500 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.22 per share, with a total value of C$13,609.00.

Angela S. Lekatsas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.36. The company had a trading volume of 155,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,882. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.53.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1390205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 58.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.14.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

