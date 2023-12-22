Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $718.18

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.18 ($9.08) and traded as low as GBX 666 ($8.42). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 678 ($8.57), with a volume of 18,073 shares trading hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 697.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 717.90. The company has a market cap of £265.12 million, a P/E ratio of 712.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Further Reading

