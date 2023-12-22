Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.93. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 108,659 shares trading hands.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.