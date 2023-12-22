Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $297,386.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $297,386.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00101923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

