Ardor Trading Up 1.4% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $100.46 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00100673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

