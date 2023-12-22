Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.56). 46,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 156,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.55).

Arix Bioscience Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.66. The stock has a market cap of £159.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 73.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arix Bioscience

In related news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe bought 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($87,264.45). Also, insider Andrew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($35,727.84). Company insiders own 20.65% of the company's stock.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

