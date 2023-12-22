Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

