Armon Dadgar Sells 85,902 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $2,242,191.37.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,020,067.48.

On Friday, October 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67.

On Monday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $868,680.00.

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 1,989,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,132. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

