Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys 463 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $127.06. 1,152,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

