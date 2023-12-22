Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 12,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,158. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

