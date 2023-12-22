Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 229,136 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,136 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $45,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZEK. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

AZEK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,390. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.