Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $71,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 10.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $1,962,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $621.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,884. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $627.83. The company has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

