Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277,775 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $42,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.67. 289,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

