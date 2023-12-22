Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 128,938 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,938 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 1.6% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $113,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $167.23. 180,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $170.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

