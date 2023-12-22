Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 145,450 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 145,450 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $13.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.26. 20,179,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,466. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

