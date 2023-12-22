Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 207,970 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,970 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $29,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,240.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $44,650,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

