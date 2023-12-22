Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 232,335 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232,335 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $63,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.64.

Read Our Latest Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $224.29. 44,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.