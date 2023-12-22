Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 33,531 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,531 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $60,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

