ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.33 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.25 ($0.72). 38,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 59,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.75 ($0.67).

ASA International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.93. The company has a market capitalization of £58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at ASA International Group

In other news, insider Karin Kersten purchased 74,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £34,967.53 ($44,223.51). Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

