Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 740,000 Shares

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,074,608 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08.

Astria Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $241.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATXS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,364,141 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,988,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 404,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

