ATB Capital Analysts Give NOV (NYSE:NOV) a $33.00 Price Target

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $33.00 target price by equities researchers at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.74% from the company’s previous close.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 802,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,333. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NOV by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 3,810,000 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

