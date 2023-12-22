ATB Capital Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.32% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.18.

TSE:PD traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$72.42. 22,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,119. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$56.42 and a twelve month high of C$116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 14.1972387 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

