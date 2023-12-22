ATB Capital Lowers Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target to C$1.30

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CET. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CET

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CET traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.74. 5,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,993. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of C$145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cathedral Energy Services

In other news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 179,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,445.00. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.