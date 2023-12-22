Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 0.9%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 22,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 118,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AEP

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$65.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of C$14.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.0900083 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.