Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Down 3.2%

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.44. 250,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 486,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 705,018 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,697,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 710,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Articles

