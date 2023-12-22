Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.32

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 25701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 710 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATDRY

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.