Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.32

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 25701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 710 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
