Avalanche Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $16.00 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.77 or 0.00100248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00025797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00020566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,474,306 coins and its circulating supply is 365,441,396 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

