Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.31

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 61497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

