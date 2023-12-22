Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Bank of South Carolina stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 6,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKSC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.