Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1266 per share by the bank on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Bankinter Stock Performance
BKNIY remained flat at $6.65 during trading on Friday. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.36.
Bankinter Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.