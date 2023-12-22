Beacon Financial Group Has $5.64 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $237.16. The company had a trading volume of 599,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,453. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

