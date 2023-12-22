Beacon Financial Group Purchases 975 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 86,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

