Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.13. 142,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.