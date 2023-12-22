Belrium (BEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

